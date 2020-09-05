Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that “sometimes this job can be frustrating when things are not going your way”.
Misbah’s comments come after Pakistan’s tour of England.
Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match T20 series 1-1.
Misbah admitted that it was gutting the way Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester, especially as they had been in an advantageous position.
However, an incredible performance by Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler saw England triumph by three wickets.
Also, during the second T20 International, Misbah was repeatedly seen putting his hand in his hands while having a frustrated look on his face.
“Sometimes this job can be frustrating when things are not going your way and when the opposition just snatches the match away from your hands. Obviously the key for any coach and for me is to stay calm and not show that I am panicking, so it’s important that as coaching staff we stay calm,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
