Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has revealed that spending “hours and hours in the nets” was how he perfected his cover drive.
Many people have praised the 25-year-old for his cover drive, saying it looks and sounds so good.
Azam admitted that this makes him happy, especially since the cover drive is his favourite shot.
“It took me so long to play a perfect cover drive. I spent hours and hours in the nets practicing several strokes with cover drives on the top,” Azam said in a video published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.
“I love listening to praise for my cover drives. If feels special when people talk about your shots especially the one you like the most.
“I love playing front-foot cover drives. It demands a lot of concentration like you need your head still while playing it and making it perfect.”
