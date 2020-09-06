Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has lavished praise on England seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, calling them “legends of the game”.

Waqar recently saw the duo in action as they featured in the three-Test series against Pakistan.

Broad finished as the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets at an average of 16.46, while Anderson was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets at an average of 23.45.

During the series, Anderson became the first seamer to take 600 Test wickets.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

As for Broad, he currently has 514 Test wickets to his name.

“If you look at the careers of Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, England’s two senior bowlers who are now legends of the game, they started out as talented bowlers for sure but they were in and out of the team. It took them time to find their feet and establish themselves in that environment,” Waqar wrote in his blog on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis reveals which four Pakistan bowlers will keep getting selected

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 651 ( 12.46 % ) Babar Azam 3716 ( 71.12 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.31 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.92 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.34 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 651 ( 12.46 % ) Babar Azam 3716 ( 71.12 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.31 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.92 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.34 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...