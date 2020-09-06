Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam is aware that people are talking about his unorthodox batting stance, but he made it clear that he won’t be changing it.

Fawad’s comments come after he made his international comeback during the three-Test series against England.

In the two Tests he played, the 34-year-old only mustered 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

Despite this, he insisted that he has “no difficulty playing with this stance”.

“I have no difficulty playing with this stance. I do listen to the remarks passed about my stance but I take them in a positive manner. I got to this stage and am representing Pakistan on the basis of the stance I have,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“The batsmen with orthodox stance also get out on zero and also make hundreds, which is why this topic does not hold much value to me.”

