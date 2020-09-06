Younis Khan urges Pakistan not to drop which two players?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Younis Khan has urged Pakistan not to drop veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and batsman Asad Shafiq.

This comes after Hafeez was in red-hot form during the three-match T20 series against England, where he was the highest run-scorer with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

As for Shafiq, he struggled to have an impact during the three-Test series as he scored 67 runs at an average of 13.40.

Despite his poor form, Younis said “a player such as Asad Shafiq should not be cut off”.

“If Hafeez keeps on playing like he did yesterday or does even better, demonstrates his form and fitness, then why should he be dumped?” Younis, who was Pakistan’s batting coach during the tour of England, was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“We often sideline players just on the basis of their age. The team should have a combination of juniors and seniors. But since now that we’ve lost, our lack of experience is being blamed.

“A player such as Asad Shafiq should not be cut off. We should instead try and lift our experienced players.”

