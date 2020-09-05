Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam should be given free rein to make his own decisions.

Younis, who was Pakistan’s batting coach for the tour of England, noted that Azam must not be afraid of making decisions as it is the only way he will learn and become a better captain.

The 42-year-old’s comments come after Azam captained Pakistan in the three-match T20 series against England, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

“It can get difficult for a captain when he is receiving so much advice and also suggestions on [the] field as well. Whether the suggestions are coming from off the field or from inside the field, it’s meant for the betterment of the team,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“My advice to Babar is that as a leader, try and take your own decisions. He should not be afraid of taking his decisions even if they are incorrect because you can always learn from those mistakes.”

