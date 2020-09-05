Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has revealed that his “happiest moment” during the recent tour of England was seeing wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan perform so well.

In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

Younis, who was Pakistan’s batting coach for the entire tour, was so pleased with Rizwan because “after long time, we saw a wicketkeeper performing in England”.

“Watching Rizwan was the happiest moment on [the] tour because after long time, we saw a wicketkeeper performing in England,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan reveals if he wants to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.42 % ) Babar Azam 3710 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.42 % ) Babar Azam 3710 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...