Pakistan great Younis Khan reveals his ‘happiest moment’ during the England tour

Younis Khan: “Watching Rizwan was the happiest moment on [the] tour because after long time, we saw a wicketkeeper performing in England”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has revealed that his “happiest moment” during the recent tour of England was seeing wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan perform so well.

In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

Younis, who was Pakistan’s batting coach for the entire tour, was so pleased with Rizwan because “after long time, we saw a wicketkeeper performing in England”.

“Watching Rizwan was the happiest moment on [the] tour because after long time, we saw a wicketkeeper performing in England,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

