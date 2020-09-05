Which Australia star wants to play in the Pakistan Super League?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has expressed his interest in playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khawaja was born in Islamabad, but admitted that he hasn’t been back to Pakistan for 11 or 12 years.

With a trip back to his birthplace being on his bucket list, Khawaja feels that he can do that while also featuring in the PSL.

“There are lots of competitions around the world which I haven’t played in yet. I’ve played IPL, and T20 cricket in England, but I haven’t played CPL (Caribbean Premier League) or even PSL (Pakistan Super League) yet, which would be nice to do,” he told cricket.com.au.

“Pakistan is obviously where my family is from, it’s where I was born and I’d love to get back there one day. I haven’t been there for 11, 12 years so I’d like to tick that off the bucket list, too.

“I’ve got a lot of support in Pakistan and it’d be nice to go back and see and meet some of those people.”

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 23 ( 6.07 % ) Karachi Kings 94 ( 24.8 % ) Lahore Qalandars 125 ( 32.98 % ) Multan Sultans 40 ( 10.55 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 62 ( 16.36 % ) Quetta Gladiators 35 ( 9.23 % ) Back

