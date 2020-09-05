Kamran Akmal: “Hafeez helped guide the young Haider Ali and played a sensational knock alongside the youngster. Scoring his first fifty in English conditions is a fantastic achievement for Haider Ali”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been key to Haider Ali’s rise to success.
Akmal noted that Hafeez has been teaching and guiding Haider, who is just 19 years old.
Akmal’s comments come after Haider starred in his T20 International debut in the third match against England as he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
“Seniors can teach a lot to the juniors in the side. Hafeez helped guide the young Haider Ali and played a sensational knock alongside the youngster. Scoring his first fifty in English conditions is a fantastic achievement for Haider Ali,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.