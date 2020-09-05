Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been key to Haider Ali’s rise to success.

Akmal noted that Hafeez has been teaching and guiding Haider, who is just 19 years old.

Akmal’s comments come after Haider starred in his T20 International debut in the third match against England as he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

“Seniors can teach a lot to the juniors in the side. Hafeez helped guide the young Haider Ali and played a sensational knock alongside the youngster. Scoring his first fifty in English conditions is a fantastic achievement for Haider Ali,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.43 % ) Babar Azam 3707 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.43 % ) Babar Azam 3707 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...