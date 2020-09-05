Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made it clear that he has not been approached to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.

This comes after reports stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was considering bringing in someone to take over as chief selector.

The reports added that a former fast bowler was in the mix and could be appointed in the future.

However, while the ex-pace bowler isn’t Akhtar, the 45-year-old boldly claimed that “the general public wants someone who thinks like me in charge of selecting players”.

“Nobody has approached me for the role of chief selector,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan. “Be it me or any other person, the important thing as chief selector is the change in mindset – which we desperately need. That person and the head coach need to be on the same page for the betterment of the team.

“But I do know that the general public wants someone who thinks like me in charge of selecting players. A person who is straightforward and demands performances from the cricketers.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan player deserved to be captain more than Azhar Ali and Babar Azam

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...