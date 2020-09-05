Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made it clear that he has not been approached to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.
This comes after reports stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was considering bringing in someone to take over as chief selector.
The reports added that a former fast bowler was in the mix and could be appointed in the future.
However, while the ex-pace bowler isn’t Akhtar, the 45-year-old boldly claimed that “the general public wants someone who thinks like me in charge of selecting players”.
“Nobody has approached me for the role of chief selector,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan. “Be it me or any other person, the important thing as chief selector is the change in mindset – which we desperately need. That person and the head coach need to be on the same page for the betterment of the team.
“But I do know that the general public wants someone who thinks like me in charge of selecting players. A person who is straightforward and demands performances from the cricketers.”
