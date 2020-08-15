Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said “I hope that Allah will guide people who criticise me” when asked about his critics.

This comes after Rizwan put up a gutsy performance on the second day, which was curtailed by rain and bad light, as he struck an unbeaten 60.

Rizwan’s 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

The 28-year-old pointed out that he doesn’t “know who is criticising me” and added that “I only care about my cricket”.

“I hope that Allah will guide people who criticise me and I don’t know who is criticising me,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I only care about my cricket, and I am leaving all results to the Almighty. I try my best and that’s all I know.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 444 ( 18.7 % ) Waqar Younis 73 ( 3.07 % ) Javed Miandad 128 ( 5.39 % ) Shahid Afridi 640 ( 26.96 % ) Imran Khan 565 ( 23.8 % ) Zaheer Abbas 29 ( 1.22 % ) Younis Khan 119 ( 5.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 112 ( 4.72 % ) Saeed Anwar 196 ( 8.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 58 ( 2.44 % ) Back

