Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that “a misunderstanding” was to blame for England opener Rory Burns’ altercation with the national team.

The incident occurred on the fourth day of the first Test in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, when Burns was trapped lbw off the bowling of Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for 10 runs.

When he was walking off, Burns began exchanging words with the Pakistan team.

Explaining what happened, Rizwan was quoted by PakPassion as saying: “There was a misunderstanding with Rory Burns in the 1st Test match. Our players were talking amongst ourselves and Burns thought we were talking to him so our guys asked him about it.

“The atmosphere between both teams is very cordial and they are very nice guys, as are we.”

Rizwan starred on the second day of the second Test in Southampton as he scored 60 not out.

Rizwan’s 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

