Rizwan reveals which 4 players will be crucial for Pakistan on 3rd day

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan believes that the pace trio of Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, and spinner Yasir Shah, will play a crucial role on the third day of the second Test against England.

Rizwan fought brilliantly on the second day, which was curtailed by rain and bad light, as he struck an unbeaten 60.

Rizwan’s 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

Going into day three, Rizwan noted that the pace attack will have to get quick wickets for Pakistan.

As for Yasir, Rizwan hopes the veteran spinner can work his magic like he did in the first Test in Manchester, where he took eight wickets.

“Our fightback is in front of everyone, and we are in a good position,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Our bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah, who showed their worth in Manchester but luck favoured the opposition there, even here they are capable of doing well, including Yasir Shah, and we are hopeful that we will be in a good position.”

