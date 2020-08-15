Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has made it clear that he never demanded to bat at a specific number.

Rizwan noted that he is happy to bat anywhere and his main focus is to score runs and fulfill “the demand of the team”.

The 28-year-old’s comments come after he put up an excellent fight on the second day, which was curtailed by rain and bad light, as he struck an unbeaten 60.

Rizwan’s 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

“I will never ask for a specific batting position – whatever role I am given, I try and fulfill that as it’s the demand of the team and the situation of the game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

