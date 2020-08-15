Nasser Hussain reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘fighter’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan a “fighter”.

This comes after Rizwan put up a gutsy performance on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Rizwan’s struck an unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

Nasser Hussain "Rizwan played really nicely & his biggest attribute & asset with the bat is that he is a fighter. He will not give you anything, he’s quite smart & we saw that with his wicket-keeping at Old Trafford. He’s a real talent & a really good cricketer" #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 14, 2020

“Rizwan played really nicely and his biggest attribute and asset with the bat is that he is a fighter,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter. “He will not give you anything, he’s quite smart and we saw that with his wicketkeeping at Old Trafford. He’s a real talent and a really good cricketer.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: What message has Mohammad Rizwan sent to his critics?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 166 ( 15.22 % ) Babar Azam 671 ( 61.5 % ) Steve Smith 41 ( 3.76 % ) Ben Stokes 148 ( 13.57 % ) Kane Williamson 16 ( 1.47 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.55 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.46 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 7 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.73 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.28 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 166 ( 15.22 % ) Babar Azam 671 ( 61.5 % ) Steve Smith 41 ( 3.76 % ) Ben Stokes 148 ( 13.57 % ) Kane Williamson 16 ( 1.47 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.55 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.46 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 7 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.73 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...