Wasim Akram: England owe Pakistan a reciprocal tour in 2022

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram firmly believes that England “owe” Pakistan a reciprocal tour in 2022.

This is due to the fact that Pakistan agreed to tour England despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-Test series against England and with three T20 Internationals to follow, Akram made it clear that England need to return the favour in two years’ time.

“You boys owe Pakistan cricket, and the country, a lot, with the boys coming over here. They’ve been here almost two and half months in the bio-secure environment,” Akram told Sky Sports Cricket. “So if everything goes well, England should tour Pakistan.

“I promise you they’ll get looked after on and off the field there and every game will be a packed house.

“The English players were there for the Pakistan Super League in our team, Karachi Kings – Alex Hales and Chris Jordan. They loved it, they enjoyed it, they got looked after beautifully, so the PSL is a step in the right direction.

“There is a lot more to see in Pakistan than cricket and players might be frustrated staying in the hotels all the time but hopefully next year we can let them go out to cinemas and shopping centres, while there is also a lot of history in Pakistan.”

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005/06 due to security concerns after the Sri Lankan team were attacked by armed gunmen in 2009.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stuart Broad reveals which Pakistan cricketer is a “really classy player”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 490 ( 18.98 % ) Waqar Younis 76 ( 2.94 % ) Javed Miandad 136 ( 5.27 % ) Shahid Afridi 691 ( 26.77 % ) Imran Khan 606 ( 23.48 % ) Zaheer Abbas 33 ( 1.28 % ) Younis Khan 128 ( 4.96 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 133 ( 5.15 % ) Saeed Anwar 212 ( 8.21 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 11 ( 0.43 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 65 ( 2.52 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 490 ( 18.98 % ) Waqar Younis 76 ( 2.94 % ) Javed Miandad 136 ( 5.27 % ) Shahid Afridi 691 ( 26.77 % ) Imran Khan 606 ( 23.48 % ) Zaheer Abbas 33 ( 1.28 % ) Younis Khan 128 ( 4.96 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 133 ( 5.15 % ) Saeed Anwar 212 ( 8.21 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 11 ( 0.43 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 65 ( 2.52 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...