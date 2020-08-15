‘These runs will be crucial for Pakistan’ – Imran Nazir on Mohammad Rizwan’s 60 not out

Imran Nazir praised Mohammad Rizwan's 60 not out saying it gave Pakistan crucial runs Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 60 was very important as “these runs will be crucial for Pakistan”.

Rizwan’s 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

Nazir admitted that it was a “brilliant innings” under immense pressure and in tough conditions.

“Brilliant innings by Mohammad Rizwan. These runs will be crucial for Pakistan,” he said on Twitter.

