Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 60 was very important as “these runs will be crucial for Pakistan”.
Rizwan’s 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.
Nazir admitted that it was a “brilliant innings” under immense pressure and in tough conditions.
“Brilliant innings by Mohammad Rizwan. These runs will be crucial for Pakistan,” he said on Twitter.
