Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan player he is extremely impressed with

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has admitted that he has been really impressed with fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Latif’s praise comes after Rizwan fought brilliantly on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Rizwan’s struck an unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

Latif applauded Rizwan’s efforts with the bat, saying he scored runs “under pressure” and in a difficult conditions.

Under pressure difficult condition and situation well played RIZZZZ — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) August 14, 2020

“Under pressure, difficult conditions and situation, well played RIZZZZ,” Latif said on Twitter.

