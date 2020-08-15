Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan player he is extremely impressed with

Posted on by
Rashid Latif said he was really impressed with Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan cricket

Rashid Latif: “Under pressure, difficult conditions and situation, well played RIZZZZ”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has admitted that he has been really impressed with fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Latif’s praise comes after Rizwan fought brilliantly on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Rizwan’s struck an unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

Latif applauded Rizwan’s efforts with the bat, saying he scored runs “under pressure” and in a difficult conditions.

“Under pressure, difficult conditions and situation, well played RIZZZZ,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Rizwan reveals which 4 players will be crucial for Pakistan on 3rd day

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply