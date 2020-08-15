Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he is a “team player to the core”.

This comes after Rizwan fought valiantly on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Rizwan’s struck an unbeaten 60 under serious pressure, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

Credit to Rizwan to brave out England bowling attack on a bowling day and get Pak back on track. Not only did he play a good technical hand but a selfless hand too,refusing singles to shield the tail to farm the strike. A team player to the core 👏👏👏 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 14, 2020

“Credit to Rizwan to brave out [the] England bowling attack on a bowling day and get Pakistan back on track. Not only did he play a good technical hand but a selfless hand too, refusing singles to shield the tail to farm the strike. A team player to the core,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “I attacked and thankfully it went ok for me” – Mohammad Rizwan on his 60 not out

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 166 ( 15.22 % ) Babar Azam 671 ( 61.5 % ) Steve Smith 41 ( 3.76 % ) Ben Stokes 148 ( 13.57 % ) Kane Williamson 16 ( 1.47 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.55 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.46 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 7 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.73 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.28 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 166 ( 15.22 % ) Babar Azam 671 ( 61.5 % ) Steve Smith 41 ( 3.76 % ) Ben Stokes 148 ( 13.57 % ) Kane Williamson 16 ( 1.47 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.55 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.46 % ) Rohit Sharma 9 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 7 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 0.73 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...