Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary West Indies seamer Michael Holding jokingly said he was jealous of how strong Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is.

Holding said he wishes he was as strong when he was 17 years old.

The 66-year-old added that he has been really impressed with Naseem as the teenager has “good pace” and “looks strong”.

He further said that he is “looking forward to seeing him bowl more”.

Michael Holding "I'm impressed with some of the fast bowling I've seen from Pakistan. The 17-year-old, well I wish I was as strong as he is when I was 17. He has good pace and he looks strong and I'm looking forward to seeing him bowl more" #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 6, 2020

“I’m impressed with some of the fast bowling I’ve seen from Pakistan. The 17-year-old, well I wish I was as strong as he is when I was 17. He has good pace and he looks strong and I’m looking forward to seeing him bowl more,” Holding was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Naseem took two wickets in the first Test against England in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, and is currently featuring in the second Test in Southampton.

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah makes emotional revelation about his mother

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 82 ( 16.3 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 12 ( 2.39 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 0.99 % ) Brian Lara 42 ( 8.35 % ) Ricky Ponting 14 ( 2.78 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.34 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 2.98 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.17 % ) Wasim Akram 241 ( 47.91 % ) Glenn McGrath 9 ( 1.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.98 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 82 ( 16.3 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 12 ( 2.39 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 0.99 % ) Brian Lara 42 ( 8.35 % ) Ricky Ponting 14 ( 2.78 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.34 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 2.98 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.17 % ) Wasim Akram 241 ( 47.91 % ) Glenn McGrath 9 ( 1.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.98 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...