Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara has revealed that iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram “was a nightmare to face”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

In addition to Akram, Sangakkara admitted that India great Zaheer Khan was “extremely difficult” to face as well.

As for the toughest bowler he had to keep against, Sangakkara chose legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Kumar Sangakkara "Wasim Akram, was a nightmare to face. Zaheer Khan I faced many times & he was extremely difficult also. Behind the stumps it would be Murali. He was extremely difficult to keep to with his variation and turn & due to the weather conditions in Sri Lanka" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 11, 2020

“Wasim Akram, was a nightmare to face. Zaheer Khan I faced many times and he was extremely difficult also,” Sangakkara was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“Behind the stumps it would be Murali. He was extremely difficult to keep to with his variation and turn and due to the weather conditions in Sri Lanka.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Michael Vaughan picks two Pakistan youngsters as the next Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 82 ( 16.6 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 10 ( 2.02 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 1.01 % ) Brian Lara 41 ( 8.3 % ) Ricky Ponting 14 ( 2.83 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.51 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 3.04 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.25 % ) Wasim Akram 236 ( 47.77 % ) Glenn McGrath 8 ( 1.62 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 3.04 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 82 ( 16.6 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 10 ( 2.02 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 1.01 % ) Brian Lara 41 ( 8.3 % ) Ricky Ponting 14 ( 2.83 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.51 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 3.04 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.25 % ) Wasim Akram 236 ( 47.77 % ) Glenn McGrath 8 ( 1.62 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 3.04 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...