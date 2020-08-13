Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been forced to self-isolate after he breached biosecurity protocols.

This occurred when Hafeez took a photo with a member of the public at the golf course near the on-site hotel in Southampton.

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

Posting the picture on Twitter, Hafeez said: “Met an inspirational young lady today morning at [the] golf course. She is 90+ and living her life healthy and happily. Good healthy routine.”

Players are allowed to use the golf course, but have been told to avoid interacting with the public, who are permitted to use it as well.

Hafeez underwent a coronavirus (COVID-19) test on Wednesday and should it come back negative, he will be able to join up with the Pakistan team “at some stage” on Thursday.

“This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test.

“Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.

“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series.

“The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision.”

Hafeez is not part of Pakistan’s Test squad, but is likely to feature in the three-match T20 series that follows.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

