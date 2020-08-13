Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has heaped praise on young fast bowler Naseem Shah, saying he will “definitely be a force for Pakistan in the coming few years”.

Naseem, 17, has made a strong start to his international career as he holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Waqar noted that once the teenager becomes fitter, he “has the potential to become a very good bowler”.

“Naseem is young and has a very good action. Once he gets fitter, and bowls more overs, he will definitely be a force for Pakistan in the coming few years,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Pakistan has over the years produced some really good quality fast bowlers over the past two decades or so. If he keeps fit and keeps on bowling, he has the potential to become a very good bowler.

“His action hasn’t changed – maybe because no competitive cricket has happened for a while so you are thinking like that.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis backing which Pakistan bowler to “cause trouble for batsmen around the world”?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 111 ( 15.4 % ) Babar Azam 421 ( 58.39 % ) Steve Smith 29 ( 4.02 % ) Ben Stokes 107 ( 14.84 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 1.66 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.83 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.42 % ) Rohit Sharma 8 ( 1.11 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.69 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 1.11 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.53 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 111 ( 15.4 % ) Babar Azam 421 ( 58.39 % ) Steve Smith 29 ( 4.02 % ) Ben Stokes 107 ( 14.84 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 1.66 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.83 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.42 % ) Rohit Sharma 8 ( 1.11 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.69 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 1.11 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.53 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...