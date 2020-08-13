Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal joked that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been “having an affair” with COVID-19 for a while.

Faisal’s comments come after Hafeez was made to self-isolate after breaching the biosecurity protocols.

This occurred when Hafeez took a photo with a member of the public at the golf course near the on-site hotel in Southampton.

Hafeez and #COVID19 are having an affair from long..🙄 https://t.co/q95NfHjGkA — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 12, 2020

“Hafeez and COVID-19 are having an affair from long,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Prior to the ongoing tour of England, Hafeez tested positive for the virus before having a private test that came back negative.

He then tested positive twice more, which got him clearance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to travel to England.

Hafeez is not part of Pakistan’s Test squad, but is likely to feature in the three-match T20 series that follows.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Javed Miandad reveals which Pakistan player has been treated unfairly

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 393 ( 18.13 % ) Waqar Younis 70 ( 3.23 % ) Javed Miandad 112 ( 5.17 % ) Shahid Afridi 593 ( 27.35 % ) Imran Khan 532 ( 24.54 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.15 % ) Younis Khan 107 ( 4.94 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 102 ( 4.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 170 ( 7.84 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 2.54 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 393 ( 18.13 % ) Waqar Younis 70 ( 3.23 % ) Javed Miandad 112 ( 5.17 % ) Shahid Afridi 593 ( 27.35 % ) Imran Khan 532 ( 24.54 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.15 % ) Younis Khan 107 ( 4.94 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 102 ( 4.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 170 ( 7.84 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 2.54 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...