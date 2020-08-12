Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called Test captain Azhar Ali and his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed “gentlemen of the game”.
Latif’s praise for the two veterans came when Sarfaraz showed his support for Azhar after Pakistan lost the first Test against England by three wickets.
While many people criticised Azhar’s captaincy, Sarfaraz told the 35-year-old to “stay strong” and said Pakistan would “bounce back”.
Two Gentlemen of the game ..
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) August 10, 2020
“Two gentlemen of the game,” Latif said on Twitter.
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.
