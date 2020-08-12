Which Pakistan player has vowed that he will be back soon?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has admitted he misses being on the field and representing his country, but vowed that he will be back soon.

Hasan is currently recovering from a recurrence of a back injury that kept him sidelined for many months last year.

It is unclear when he will be fit to return and he didn’t offer any insight into this in his tweet.

Always fun being on field miss this feeling inshallah soon will be back🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CuxwzHBlzc — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 11, 2020

“Always fun being on field miss this feeling inshallah soon will be back,” Hasan said.

The 26-year-old last played for Pakistan in June 2019, but featured in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Peshawar Zalmi and took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Michael Vaughan picks two Pakistan youngsters as the next Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...