Former England skipper Michael Atherton has offered Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali some advice on how to beat England in the remaining two Tests.

This comes after Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester by three wickets despite being in an advantageous position. Azhar failed to have an impact in the match as he scored a duck in the first innings and 18 in the second innings.

Atheron advised Azhar to focus on the positives from the first Test and also urged him to come up with a “strong game plan”.

“If I was in Azhar Ali’s shoes, I would have been focusing on all the good things Pakistan did,” he told Zainab Abbas on her YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports. “Pakistan needs to make a strong game plan against England in order to overcome them in remaining Tests.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

