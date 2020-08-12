Rashid Latif names the two ‘greatest ever’ bowlers Pakistan produced

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are the two “greatest ever” fast bowlers Pakistan has produced.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Greatest ever — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) August 11, 2020

“Greatest ever,” Latif said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % ) Back

