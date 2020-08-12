Rashid Latif names the two ‘greatest ever’ bowlers Pakistan produced

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are the two “greatest ever” fast bowlers Pakistan has produced.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
Greatest ever
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) August 11, 2020
“Greatest ever,” Latif said on Twitter.
