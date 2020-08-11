Sarfaraz Ahmed tells which Pakistan player to ‘stay strong’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has told current Test skipper Azhar Ali to “stay strong” after the national team lost the first Test against England.

Pakistan looked to have the upper hand and seemed to be on track for an impressive win before Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes scored 75 and 84 not out respectively to lead England to an incredible three-wicket win in Manchester.

Many people were quick to criticise Azhar’s captaincy following the loss, but Sarfaraz offered some support to his long-time teammate, saying that the 35-year-old should keep his head high. He also backed Pakistan to “bounce back”.

Bhayya stay strong 💪🏻 in shaa allah we will bounce back Pakistan zindabad @AzharAli_ pic.twitter.com/vstVNmI4Ki — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 10, 2020

“Bhayya (brother) stay strong, in shaa allah we will bounce back Pakistan zindabad,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The fab four has become the fab five because of Babar Azam, Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 294 ( 17.29 % ) Waqar Younis 62 ( 3.65 % ) Javed Miandad 70 ( 4.12 % ) Shahid Afridi 474 ( 27.88 % ) Imran Khan 445 ( 26.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 20 ( 1.18 % ) Younis Khan 77 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 81 ( 4.76 % ) Saeed Anwar 127 ( 7.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 7 ( 0.41 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 43 ( 2.53 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 294 ( 17.29 % ) Waqar Younis 62 ( 3.65 % ) Javed Miandad 70 ( 4.12 % ) Shahid Afridi 474 ( 27.88 % ) Imran Khan 445 ( 26.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 20 ( 1.18 % ) Younis Khan 77 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 81 ( 4.76 % ) Saeed Anwar 127 ( 7.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 7 ( 0.41 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 43 ( 2.53 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...