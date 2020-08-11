Sarfaraz Ahmed tells which Pakistan player to ‘stay strong’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has told current Test skipper Azhar Ali to “stay strong” after the national team lost the first Test against England.
Pakistan looked to have the upper hand and seemed to be on track for an impressive win before Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes scored 75 and 84 not out respectively to lead England to an incredible three-wicket win in Manchester.
Many people were quick to criticise Azhar’s captaincy following the loss, but Sarfaraz offered some support to his long-time teammate, saying that the 35-year-old should keep his head high. He also backed Pakistan to “bounce back”.
Bhayya stay strong 💪🏻 in shaa allah we will bounce back Pakistan zindabad @AzharAli_ pic.twitter.com/vstVNmI4Ki
— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 10, 2020
“Bhayya (brother) stay strong, in shaa allah we will bounce back Pakistan zindabad,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.
