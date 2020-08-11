Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq made it clear that none of the bowlers are fatigued, but stopped short of saying whether any changes will be made for the second Test against England.

Pakistan lost the first Test by three wickets, but Misbah pointed out that with the action moving from Manchester to Southampton, the conditions will need to be assessed before the playing XI is picked.

“All the bowlers seem fine at the moment. They bowled a decent amount of overs but not too much so I don’t think there are issues of fatigue at the moment. But let’s see how everybody is feeling just before the match, how the conditions are and we will decide accordingly,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % )

