Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that not having bilateral series between India and Pakistan is like the Premier League not having some of its most highly-anticipated rivalries.

Hussain compared matches between India and Pakistan to that of Manchester United vs Manchester City and Liverpool vs Everton.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“I don’t want to get into the politics of it but India and Pakistan not playing each other is like the Premier League with Manchester City not playing Manchester United, or Everton-Liverpool or Spurs and Arsenal,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “It’s the iconic fixture of world cricket.”

