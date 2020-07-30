Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and national selectors of showing favouritism towards left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

This comes after Amir was called up for the upcoming series against England.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

After passing two coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, the 28-year-old flew to England over the weekend.

But, Kaneria was less than impressed with the decision to bring Amir into the team and questioned why other bowlers who have been performing well in domestic cricket are not being given an opportunity.

DRS not 100% Accurate! Mohd Aamir hee Q,why not others bowlers given opportunities who have performed at domestic cricket,prisoners are given favouritism pic.twitter.com/kSBRixN1o3 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) July 23, 2020

“DRS not 100% accurate! Mohammad Amir, why not others bowlers given opportunities who have performed at domestic cricket, prisoners are given favouritism,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

