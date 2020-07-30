Sachin Tendulkar recalls when he once fielded for Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has recalled the time when he once fielded for Pakistan in a match.

Tendulkar noted that he came on as a substitute fielder for Pakistan when batting great Javed Miandad and legendary spinner Abdul Qadir had to leave the field.

The ‘Little Master’ made the astonishing revelation in his autobiography, Playing It My Way, and hopes that former captain Imran Khan, who is now Pakistan’s Prime Minister, remembers the incident.

Sachin Tendulkar in his autobiography called Playing It My Way, "I don’t know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team as a substitute fielder when Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had to leave the field" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 29, 2020

“I don’t know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team as a substitute fielder when Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had to leave the field,” Tendulkar wrote in his autobiography as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan reveals what could hurt Babar Azam’s career

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...