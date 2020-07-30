Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that India superstar MS Dhoni was a better captain than Australia icon Ricky Ponting.

Explaining why, Afridi said that Dhoni “developed a new team full of youngsters”.

Afridi’s choice came when a fan asked him whether Dhoni or Ponting was the better leader.

I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters,” Afridi said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sachin Tendulkar recalls when he once fielded for Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...