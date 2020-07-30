Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that India superstar MS Dhoni was a better captain than Australia icon Ricky Ponting.
Explaining why, Afridi said that Dhoni “developed a new team full of youngsters”.
Afridi’s choice came when a fan asked him whether Dhoni or Ponting was the better leader.
I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters
“I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters,” Afridi said on Twitter.
