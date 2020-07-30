Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called ex-Australia batsman Damien Martyn “absolute class”.

Martyn represented Australia in 67 Tests and scored 4,406 runs, which included 13 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 46.37.

He also featured in 208 ODIs and accumulated 5,346 runs, which included five hundred and 37 half-centuries, at an average of 40.80.

As for his T20 International career, the 48-year-old featured in four games and made 120 runs, which included a career-best score of 96, at an average of 30.

“Absolute class Damien Martyn,” Faisal said on Twitter.

