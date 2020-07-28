Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made the cut as Pakistan announced their shortlisted 20-man squad for the three-Test series against England.

Wahab’s decision to return to the longest format earned him a spot in the side, while Sarfaraz will be the back-up wicketkeeper to Mohammad Rizwan.

Sarfaraz hasn’t played international cricket since he was sacked as captain in October last year.

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam also confirmed that Rizwan will be Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper ahead of Sarfaraz during the Test series, which begins on August 5 in Manchester.

Uncapped spinner Kashif Bhatti was also selected, along with Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan.

As for the fast bowlers, Sohail Khan, who dominated during the two four-day intra-squad practice games with a five-for in each match, also secured a spot in the team.

However, middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed was not picked, even though he was expected to replace Haris Sohail, who withdrew from the tour of England due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After the Test series, Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals against England, which will begin on August 28 in Manchester.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

