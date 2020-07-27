Rashid Latif reveals who he thinks is the best Pakistan batsman of all time

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that legendary opener Saeed Anwar is the best Pakistan batsman of all time.
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
Latif’s choice came in response to a question on Twitter, which also included answers like Javed Miandad, Hanif Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas and Younis Khan.
Saeed Anwer
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 27, 2020
Inzamam-ul-haq and Muhammad Yousaf