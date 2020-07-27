Rashid Latif reveals who he thinks is the best Pakistan batsman of all time

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that legendary opener Saeed Anwar is the best Pakistan batsman of all time.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Latif’s choice came in response to a question on Twitter, which also included answers like Javed Miandad, Hanif Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas and Younis Khan.

Saeed Anwer — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 27, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif calls which cricketer the “English Ishant Sharma”?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 42 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 11 ( 5.73 % ) Javed Miandad 19 ( 9.9 % ) Shahid Afridi 25 ( 13.02 % ) Imran Khan 49 ( 25.52 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 7 ( 3.65 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4 ( 2.08 % ) Saeed Anwar 21 ( 10.94 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 2 ( 1.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 4.69 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 42 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 11 ( 5.73 % ) Javed Miandad 19 ( 9.9 % ) Shahid Afridi 25 ( 13.02 % ) Imran Khan 49 ( 25.52 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 7 ( 3.65 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4 ( 2.08 % ) Saeed Anwar 21 ( 10.94 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 2 ( 1.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 4.69 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...