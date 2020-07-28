Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Persistent rain wiped out the entire fourth day of the third Test between England and the West Indies in Manchester.

The wet weather has hurt England’s hopes of winning the match, which is something they need to do in order to regain the Wisden Trophy before it is replaced by the new Richards-Botham Trophy.

The West Indies were set to start the day on 10/2 in their chase of 399 to win, but the rain prevented that from happening.

Since the conditions didn’t get any better, the umpires called stumps at 4.10pm local time.

The fifth and final day is set to get underway on Tuesday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

