Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called South Africa great Jonty Rhodes “one of the game changers” for making “fielding cool”.

Rhodes is widely regarded as the best fielder of all time and is renowned for some of the greatest run outs and catches in the history of the sport.

Akhtar’s praise for Rhodes came when he was wishing the South African legend happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the man who made fielding cool. @JontyRhodes8, you're definitely one of the game changers. pic.twitter.com/QDJWS1UISh — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 27, 2020

“Happy birthday to the man who made fielding cool. Jonty Rhodes, you’re definitely one of the game changers,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

