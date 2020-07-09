Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan will be the first-choice wicketkeeper over Sarfaraz Ahmed during the upcoming Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Sarfaraz has not played international cricket since being sacked as captain in October last year, but he could make his comeback against England.

However, if he is picked, including during the T20 series, he is unlikely to be standing behind the stumps.

“Mohammad Rizwan is our first-choice wicketkeeper and he will get full chance during the Test series,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

