Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat has wished left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir good luck ahead of the England series.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

After passing two coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, Amir flew to England over the weekend.

Upon posting a picture of his room, Farhat wished the 28-year-old all the best.

Good luck bro https://t.co/5KALfbLs30 — Imran Farhat (@imranfarhat1982) July 25, 2020

Amir won’t feature in the Test series as he retired from the longest format last year, but he is expected to play the T20 series.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, where they are training and playing practice matches, but they will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

