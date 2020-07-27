Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called England fast bowler Stuart Broad the “English Ishant Sharma”.

Broad is currently on 499 Test wickets, making him one of the greatest seamers in Test history, but Latif chose to compare him to Ishant, who plays for India and has taken 297 Test wickets.

English Ishant Sharma — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 27, 2020

“English Ishant Sharma,” Latif said on Twitter.

In the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, Broad is currently at the top of the wicket-takers list with 14 wickets at an incredible average of 10.50.

