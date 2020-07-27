Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former cricketer Faisal Iqbal has slammed Pakistan’s batsmen ahead of the England series, saying their performance in the practice games has been a “total failure”.

With only a few notable performances, it has been Pakistan’s bowlers who have enjoyed a majority of the success in the lead-up to the Test and T20 series.

With this in mind, Faisal expressed his concern at how Pakistan’s batsmen will fare against the England bowling attack.

Batting has been a total failure in 3 practise games till now even with soo many batsman’s on the tour… #Battingfailure https://t.co/m70HyydWUf — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 26, 2020

“Batting has been a total failure in 3 practise games till now even with so many [batsmen] on the tour,” Faisal said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, where they are training and playing practice matches, but they will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

