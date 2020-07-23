Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second time.

Having returned two negative tests, the 28-year-old is now set to join the Pakistan team in England.

It is likely that Amir will depart on the weekend.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

He won’t feature in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5 in Manchester, as he retired from the longest format last year.

However, he is likely to feature in the three-match T20 series, which begins on August 28.

Amir’s call-up comes after fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for the coronavirus again.

Rauf’s most recent test was conducted in Lahore and he immediately self-isolated. In fact, he had to be transported from Lahore to Islamabad in a special vehicle.

He will now continue to self-isolate at his home before undergoing another test after 10 days.

Rauf had tested negative in a previous test, but didn’t travel with the Pakistan team to England as he tested positive for the virus three times in a row.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

