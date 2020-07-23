Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar: ‘Let the World Cup go to hell’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar vented his frustration that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to go ahead during the window that the T20 World Cup was supposed to be held in.

This year’s T20 World Cup has been postponed until October 2021 and the IPL is now likely to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September to November.

Akhtar suggested that more importance is given to the IPL than major cricket tournaments, and added that the current attitude towards the T20 World Cup is that it can “go to hell”.

Akhtar noted that the T20 World Cup could have gone ahead, but he already knew it wouldn’t happen.

“T20 World Cup could have also happened, but I had already said this earlier that they won’t let it happen. IPL should not be damaged, let the World Cup go to hell,” Akhtar said on a YouTube chat show with Geo Cricket as quoted by NDTV.

