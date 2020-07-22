T20 leagues more important than Pakistan? Mohammad Amir tells the truth on this matter

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has made it abundantly clear that he has never prioritsed domestic T20 leagues over playing for his country.

This comes after many people criticised Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket last year as they feel he did it in order to take advantage of the lucrative contracts on offer in these T20 tournaments.

Amir has hit back at his critics, saying “tell me when have I said I don’t want to play for Pakistan and play in T20 leagues instead”.

“Whatever format I play in I wear the Pakistan flag on my chest. If I take 500 wickets in ODIs and T20Is what’s the problem with it?” Amir was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter. “People say I retired to play leagues, tell me when have I said I don’t want to play for Pakistan and play in T20 leagues instead.”

Amir is set to join the Pakistan team in England after he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

