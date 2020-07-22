Waqar Younis sees next version of Wasim and himself in Afridi and Naseem?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes it is too early to compare Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah to Wasim Akram and himself.

Wasim and Waqar are arguably the best and most feared bowling pair in the history of the game as they tormented batsmen for years.

With Afridi and Naseem having made outstanding starts to their international careers, many people have questioned if they are the next version of Wasim and Waqar.

While Waqar has played down that comparison for now, he hopes the duo will go on to have incredibly successful careers and touted them as “future stars”.

“Both of them are talented in their own skin. No doubt, they are future stars of Pakistan but comparing them would be a little [early]. I hope they will go on to serve Pakistan longer and achieve laurels for Pakistan,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Afridi and Naseem are currently in England with the Pakistan team, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

