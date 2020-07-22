‘That’s my boy’, Pakistan player says about Naseem Shah

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has heaped praise on teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah, saying “that’s my boy”.
Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.
He is now expected to play a crucial role with the ball in the upcoming series against England.
That’s my boy 🇵🇰👍🏻😉 @iNaseemShah https://t.co/HVE9bjMpLP
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 21, 2020
“That’s my boy Naseem Shah,” Faisal said on Twitter.
The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
