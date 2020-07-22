‘That’s my boy’, Pakistan player says about Naseem Shah

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has heaped praise on teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah, saying “that’s my boy”.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

He is now expected to play a crucial role with the ball in the upcoming series against England.

“That’s my boy Naseem Shah,” Faisal said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

