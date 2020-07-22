Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir: ‘My body just sort of shut down’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has explained that his “body just sort of shut down” during his five-year ban from the sport.

Amir was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which shocked the cricket world. Along with Amir, then-captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif were also banned for five years.

The 28-year-old admitted that the “5 year gap did a lot of damage to my body” as he wasn’t allowed to play any club cricket or use the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) facilities.

Mohammad Amir via Mushtaq Ahmed's Youtube "A cricketer’s life is very short, especially a fast bowler’s career and the 5 year gap did a lot of damage to my body. I couldn’t play club cricket or use PCB's facilities during the ban and my body just sort of shut down" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 21, 2020

“A cricketer’s life is very short, especially a fast bowler’s career and the 5 year gap did a lot of damage to my body. I couldn’t play club cricket or use PCB’s facilities during the ban and my body just sort of shut down,” Amir told Mushtaq Ahmed in an interview on the legendary Pakistan spinner’s YouTube channel as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Amir is set to join the Pakistan team in England after he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

