Pakistan seamer Sohail Khan reveals what he asked Waqar Younis to teach him

Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan has revealed that he asked bowling coach Waqar Younis to teach him how to swing the ball late.

Sohail was one of the surprise selections in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming series against England, especially due to the fact that he hasn’t played international cricket since December 2016.

Despite being 36 years old, Sohail is showing that he can still learn new skills and add more firepower to his arsenal.

He noted that it was due to the tips that Waqar gave him that he able to take a five-wicket haul in the Pakistan team’s recently-concluded intra-squad practice match in Derby.

“The conditions in England are swing conducive so every fast bowler gets the ball to move,” Sohail told pcb.com.pk. “I asked Waqar bhai to teach me how to swing the ball late. It took him only two minutes to explain it to me. It is because of his tips that I took five wickets in the first innings.

“I am eager to learn from Waqar bhai. I follow him wherever he goes and speak to him about the art of bowling as he has abundance of knowledge to share. A few days back I was struggling with something while bowling, I thought of reaching out to him and even before I spoke to him about it, he said he knew what I wanted to talk to him about and he explained it to me in a minute.”

The Pakistan team will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

